General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.19, but opened at $59.15. General Mills shares last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 86,745 shares traded.

The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

