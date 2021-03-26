Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GTH traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 183,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. Genetron has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.