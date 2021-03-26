Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:GTH traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 183,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. Genetron has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $31.54.
Genetron Company Profile
