GET Protocol (GET) Price Tops $4.45 on Major Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.64 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for $4.45 or 0.00008262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00050362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.90 or 0.00653801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00064655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023691 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

