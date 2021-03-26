Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 6,025 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,368,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 414,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,791,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.21.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $134.18. 293,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,101. The company has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

