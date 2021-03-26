Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 10,145 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,020.00. 47,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,064.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,774.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

