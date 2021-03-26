GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $2.81 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 93.4% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $13,803.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,487.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.50 or 0.03072709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00336489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.54 or 0.00922732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.95 or 0.00413089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00373086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00241377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00021680 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

