Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce sales of $112.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.55 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $425.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.95 million to $429.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $411.20 million, with estimates ranging from $400.38 million to $419.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 1,980,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,532. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Golar LNG by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Golar LNG by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

