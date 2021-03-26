Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of FOOD traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.39. 186,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,929. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.41 million and a P/E ratio of -328.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.90.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.