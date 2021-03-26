Grin Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Grin has a market capitalization of $42.95 million and $6.89 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.48 or 0.03094471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00332497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.87 or 0.00920914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00397083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.04 or 0.00366703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00239626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,914,020 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

