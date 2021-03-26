Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.