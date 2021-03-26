Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

HLIT opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $794.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

