H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,916,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 47.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.50 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

