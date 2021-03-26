Head-To-Head Analysis: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sasol and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 1 1 0 2.00 EQT 1 4 12 0 2.65

Sasol presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.59%. EQT has a consensus target price of $17.82, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Sasol.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A EQT -78.35% -0.58% -0.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sasol and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $10.61 billion 0.84 -$5.87 billion $0.82 17.26 EQT $4.42 billion 1.17 -$1.22 billion $0.83 22.40

EQT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

