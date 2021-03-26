Head-To-Head Survey: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEVA and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $87.15 million 13.62 $30,000.00 $0.14 371.86 Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 8.46 $814.80 million $5.21 33.04

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 0.05% 1.26% 1.07% Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68%

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CEVA and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 2 3 0 2.60 Skyworks Solutions 0 11 17 0 2.61

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.91%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $174.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.59%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats CEVA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

