Headinvest LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 897,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,474,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613,595. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.