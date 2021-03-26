Headinvest LLC Purchases 2,670 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 433,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,954,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

