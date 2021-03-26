Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $521,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumentum by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $1,412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

