Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 192,900 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

