Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 5,141 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $771.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 438,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 465,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 518,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

