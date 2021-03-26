Heron Financial Group LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Loop Capital upped their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.55. 259,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888,895. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

