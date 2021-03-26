Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 313,221 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 822,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

