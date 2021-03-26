HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,873.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 122,466 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

SYRS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,865. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $465.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. Analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

