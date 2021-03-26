HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

