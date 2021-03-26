HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE:HLS opened at C$19.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$13.35 and a 1 year high of C$21.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.78%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

