Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

