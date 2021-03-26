Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 16,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,671. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

