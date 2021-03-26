Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,970,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,659 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $114,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $18.44. 13,804,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,072,434. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

