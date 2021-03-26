Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $65,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,654. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $210.67 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

