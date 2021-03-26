Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $72,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,862. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

