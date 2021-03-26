I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $45.36. Approximately 12,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 342,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

