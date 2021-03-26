Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMNM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,491. Immunome has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66.

Get Immunome alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.