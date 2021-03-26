Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $6.25

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $744,194.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.25 or 0.00011673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00184370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00789281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00075641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

