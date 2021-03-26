Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

INFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

