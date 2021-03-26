InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,252. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $175.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

