Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $7,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,194,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,081,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.