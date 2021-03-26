Insider Selling: Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Insider Sells 12,326 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Shares of AGK stock opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 847.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 608.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aggreko Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aggreko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 543.33 ($7.10).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

