Insider Selling: Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Insider Sells 194,053 Shares of Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) insider Mark Fleming sold 194,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.42 ($1.73), for a total value of A$469,608.26 ($335,434.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$2.16.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

