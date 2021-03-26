Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $108,855.90 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.83 million, a P/E ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INTZ. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

