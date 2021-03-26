Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,471 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,032% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BALY. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE BALY opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.23 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

