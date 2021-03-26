Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up 9.5% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $417,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. 192,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,432. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.