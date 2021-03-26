Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

