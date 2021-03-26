iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 74,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

