J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $165.21 and last traded at $165.19, with a volume of 3724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.42.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

