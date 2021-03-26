Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $126,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,730,494. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROG opened at $181.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $199.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.