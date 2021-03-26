Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IDYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $652.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

