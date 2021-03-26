Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kronos Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.