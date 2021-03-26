JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.95 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%.

NASDAQ YY traded down $8.85 on Friday, reaching $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. JOYY has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

