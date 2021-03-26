JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12,033.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,023,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.