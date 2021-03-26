JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.63 ($43.09).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

