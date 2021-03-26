JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $28.82. 5,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

